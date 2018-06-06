Kazakh students in U.S. support Kazakhstan's Street Workout Challenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's students studying in Boston and their foreign friends have joined the Street Workout Challenge, the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry's press service reports.

Sport brings together people of all nations and confessions. Street Workout Challenge participants from Boston have proved it once again. Kazakh students and their friends joined Kazakhstani Street Workout Challenge and nominated students studying in London to join it as well.



As it is known, Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly announced Street Workout Challenge this April. Famous sportsmen, celebrities, public servants take an active part in the event. You can vote for the best video on streetworkout.kz website. The best participant will gain a KZT 500,000 prize.