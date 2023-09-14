EN
    09:11, 14 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh students pocket 4 medals at EJOI-2023 in Georgia

    Photo: press service of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan
    The Kazakh students won one gold, two silver and one bronze medals at the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics (EJOI) 2023 in Georgia which brough together 96 participants from 24 states of the world, Kazinform reports referring to the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry.

    The European Junior Olympiad in Informatics (EJOI) is a significant event, a stepping-stone, in the development of the elite of the IT industry.

    Mansur Mamadakhunov of Kyzylorda grabbed gold, while Sungat Serikbay of Taraz and Semey’s Alem Amenov took silver. Alisher Aldamzharov of Almaty added bronze to the country’s tally.


