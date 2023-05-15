EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:38, 15 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh students pocket 6 medals at Balkan Math Olympiad

    None
    Фото: gov.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh students won six medals at the 40th Balkan Mathematical Olympiad in Antalya that brought together 130 school students from 22 nations, Kazinform quotes the Enlightenment Ministry’s press service.

    The Balkan Mathematical Olympiad aims at encouraging and promoting mathematically gifted school students, creating opportunities to exchange information on academic programs and experiences between the member states, and training for and taking part in the International Math Olympiad (IMO).


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Education Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!