EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:10, 07 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh students pocket above 200 medals at int’l Olympiads

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Education of Kazakhstan Sholpan Karinova told about achievements of Kazakhstani school students at the national and international Olympiads, Kazinform reports.

    «21 international Olympiads are to be held this year according to the schedule. 5 of them already took place. 210 out of 500 Kazakhstani pupils won gold, silver and bronze medals so far,» she told a briefing.

    She reminded that the country’s largest Olympiad in all disciplines came to an end. It brought together 1,582 participants. Due to the pandemic it was held online. 658 pupils won big there.

    As earlier reported, as of today there are 175 various school contests in Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Science and research Kazakhstan Education Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!