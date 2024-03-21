EN
    14:00, 21 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh students present Robo-Yurt innovative platform

    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    As part of his working visit to Almaty the Head of State visited the Nauryz Fest international festival underway at the Abai Square, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the Akorda press service.

    The festival brings together cultures and traditions of the countries that celebrate Nauryz including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Mongolia and Bashkortostan. It features their arts and crafts, traditions and customs and national music.

    National cuisine pavilions, a Kazakh ethnic village with yurts, interactive platforms, children’s creativity, and robotics industry zones, installations, and various compositions are installed on the square.

    Music ensembles, theatrical performances, a fair of the country’s and international artisans, and the Kamshy exhibition contribute to the festive atmosphere.

    The students of the Almaty Nazarvayev Intellectual Schools presented a Robo-Yurt, an innovative platform purposed to demonstrate the latest robotics developments of Almaty schoolchildren. Robots were developed by the Global Challenge 2023 Championship winners Dameli Shaimerdenova, Imanali Koksal, Sergey Gaponov, Nursultan Zhanzakov and Nurislam Turgynbai.

