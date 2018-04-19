Kazakh students to get scholarships to study in France

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Education and Science Ministry and Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs of France signed an agreement on implementing the Abai - Verne program on Thursday, April 19, in Astana.

90 Master's Degree students and 10 PhD students of Kazakhstan will receive scholarships to study in France, the Kazakh Ministry's press service said.



Studying for a Master's Degree will last 10 months (September-June), PhD students will receive education for 3 years (for 6 months each year).



Kazakhstan will award grants under the agreement up to EUR 800 per a Master's Degree student and EUR 1,200 per a PhD and France in its turn will ensure free education.



