Kazakh students to intern at Huawei

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Starting next year students of two Kazakh universities will have a chance to intern at the Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd headquarters in Shenzhen. This was announced at the company's Innovation Day in Astana on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

More than 150 representatives of IT industry, academia, science and mass media gathered in the Kazakh capital to discuss the prospects for the development of information and communication technologies. During the event, Huawei presented its initiative to create a better 'Digital Silk Road' through innovation, openness and mutually beneficial cooperation.





In her opening speech, Vice President of Huawei Lin Ruiqi noted the importance of having an ability to discuss the use of ICT technologies in projects such as Safe City, Smart Farm, Smart Communication that will have a profound impact on Central Asia in the next 30 years.

In his turn, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Kairat Balykbayev stressed that the country pays great attention to the development of digital technologies and told the participants about the Digital Kazakhstan program adding that Kazakhstan is interested in developing and leveraging its transit potential and infrastructure.



It should be noted that over the past few years, Huawei has developed and implemented a number of educational programs, including its flagship Telecom Seeds for the Future Program. Established in 2009, Telecom Seeds for the Future Program seeks to develop local ICT talent, transfer knowledge, promote a greater understanding of, and interest in, the telecommunications sector and encourage regional building and participation in the digital community. In 2018, two Kazakh universities, namely, the International IT-University and the Gumilyev Eurasian University are expected to join the program.

