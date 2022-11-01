EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:53, 01 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh students to receive education loans at lower interest rate

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the Cabinet’s weekly meeting, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek raised the issue of improvement of the national unified testing system in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    He said the Ministry will continue working on improvement of the national unified testing system as a tool of selection of successful applicants. The selection process will be based on the level of academic achievements and social category of the applicants.

    «The cost of the grants will be revised with the implementation of a 30-100% differentiation,» Sayasat Nurbek said at the Government’s weekly meeting.

    The Ministry plans also to introduce beneficial educational loans at 2-3% per annum.

    He added that the work on allocation of grants for the applicants from densely-populated and newly established Abai, Ulytau and Zhetysu regions will be continued. The mechanism of public-private partnership between universities and construction companies on provision of dormitories for students will be improved as well.



    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Education Education and Science
