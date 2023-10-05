EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:10, 05 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh students to study AI literacy courses since 2024

    Nurbek
    Photo: Soltan Zhekssenbekov/ Kazinform News Agency

    Students of Kazakhstan will study AI courses starting from 2024, Science and Higher Education Minister Saysat Nurbek said taking floor at the Nobel Fest in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    The minister reminded the Head of State in his recent Address to the Nation assigned to conduct research in the sphere of artificial intelligence in three universities of Kazakhstan.

    The AI pilot project development will start at 14 universities. If the course is successful the AI literacy courses will be introduced next year at all higher educational establishments countywide.

    He also added this year will allocate 650 billion tenge for the development of the country’s science. Science funding grew threefold for the first time over the past 30 years.

    As earlier reported, the Nobel Fest of science, innovations and education kicked off in Astana.

    Tags:
    Science
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Author
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!