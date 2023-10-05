Kazakh students to study AI literacy courses since 2024

Students of Kazakhstan will study AI courses starting from 2024, Science and Higher Education Minister Saysat Nurbek said taking floor at the Nobel Fest in Astana, Kazinform reports.

The minister reminded the Head of State in his recent Address to the Nation assigned to conduct research in the sphere of artificial intelligence in three universities of Kazakhstan.

The AI pilot project development will start at 14 universities. If the course is successful the AI literacy courses will be introduced next year at all higher educational establishments countywide.

He also added this year will allocate 650 billion tenge for the development of the country’s science. Science funding grew threefold for the first time over the past 30 years.

As earlier reported, the Nobel Fest of science, innovations and education kicked off in Astana.