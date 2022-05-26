Kazakh students vie for top honors at 22nd Asian Physics Olympiad

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Eight Kazakh school students are set to win big at the 22nd Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO).

The Kazakh team consists of pupils from Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Pavlodar, Atyrau and Aktobe, the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry’s press service reports. All of them are the winners of the Republican Physics Olympiad.

This year the Olympiad is held online between May 24 and 31.

The Asian Olympiad brings together students from more than 20 nations, including China, India, Indonesia, Israel, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, etc.

Last year Kazakhstan won one gold, and three bronze medals.

The APhO winners will have an opportunity to defend the country's colours at the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO).