Kazakh students visit Emirati top public policy educational institution

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dubai's lead in sustainability, renewable energy, and smart city engineering was the focus of a group of students from Kazakhstan during their recent field trip to the UAE, WAM reports.

The 19 Master of Regional Development students from the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan were guests of the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, MBRSG, during their week-long stay.

"We were delighted and honored to be able to host the group of students from Kazakhstan and to facilitate their stay with presentations in their area of study, which is concerned with development. It was a privilege to arrange site visits to show them Dubai's functioning practical elements in the areas of sustainability, renewable energy, and Smart City engineering. We are very proud of what Dubai and the UAE have achieved in this sphere and are aware of our responsibility to share the knowledge we have with other countries who are striving towards the same goals," said Professor Martin Spraggon, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs at MBRSG.

On the first day, the students' itinerary involved a meet-and-greet session at the Embassy of Kazakhstan, while on the second day, they received a presentation on Smart Government by Fadi Salem, Director of Research at the MBRSG.

On the third day, they visited Shams Dubai, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's smart initiative to connect solar energy to buildings, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, and The Sustainable City.

On the fourth day, they watched a presentation by Dubai Police titled, "Artificial Intelligence and Smart Systems." On the final day, they visited the newly opened Dubai Frame and participated in a roundtable discussion on comparative issues.

Dr. Scott Fargher, Associate Professor at MBRSG, said that the visit helped in exchanging experience.