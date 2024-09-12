Kazakh students win 2 gold, 12 silver medals at 2023-2024 International Science Olympiads

26 pupils who won medals at the TOP 7 prestigious science Olympiads will receive money rewards up to 77.5 million tenge in total, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry.

In 2023-2024 academic year Kazakh students won two gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze medals and a diploma at the world’s most prestigious subject Olympiads such as the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), the International Physics Olympiad (IPhO), International Biology Olympiad (IBO), International Chemistry Olympiad (IchO), International Linguistics Olympiad (ILO), International Geography Olympiad (iGeo) and International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI).

The students and their teachers will receive lumpsum remuneration according to the President’s instruction to support gifted pupils. They will receive 1,500 MCI for gold, 1,000 MCI for silver and 500 MCI for bronze. Teachers of the students who grabbed medals at science Olympiads will also get bonuses.

In addition, the winners of the international Olympiads will get educational grants to study at the country’s universities. The total amount of scholarship stands at 77.5 million tenge.

Last year 23 pupils were awarded lumpsum remuneration up to 65.6 million tenge, while 20 teachers received 71.4 million tenge at large. 603 out of 1,218 Kazakhstani pupils who participated in 12 large international competitions pocketed medals.