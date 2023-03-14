EN
    17:14, 14 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh students win big at FIRST TECH CHALLENGE India Championship 2023

    None
    Photo: gov.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani pupils took part in the FIRST TECH CHALLENGE India Championship 2023 held in Pune, Kazinform has learnt from the Enlightenment Ministry’s press service.

    According to the USTEM Robotics Fund following the three-day competitions Kazakhstani students won Finalist Alliance Captain Award, Innovate Award and Rookie Inspiration Award.

    FIRST TECH CHALLENGE India Championship 2023 brought together 70 teams from five countries, namely Kazakhstan, India, Israel, Russia and Romania.
