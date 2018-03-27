Kazakh students win futsal tournament in Urumqi

BEIJING-URUMCHI. KAZINFORM The team comprised of Kazakhstani students from Xinjiang University and Xinjiang Normal University won an international futsal tournament in Urumqi, Kazinform correspondent in China.

The event that gathered together 8 student teams from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and China was organized by the Xinjiang branch of the Kazakh Students Association in China with the support of Kazak and Kyrgyz consular services in Urumqi.

Kyrgyz students claimed the second and third places.