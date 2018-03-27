EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:27, 27 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh students win futsal tournament in Urumqi

    None
    None
    BEIJING-URUMCHI. KAZINFORM The team comprised of Kazakhstani students from Xinjiang University and Xinjiang Normal University won an international futsal tournament in Urumqi, Kazinform correspondent in China.

    The event that gathered together 8 student teams from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and China was organized by the Xinjiang branch of the Kazakh Students Association in China with the support of Kazak and Kyrgyz consular services in Urumqi.

    Kyrgyz students claimed the second and third places.

     

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Youth of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Sport Football Education Interesting facts and stories China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!