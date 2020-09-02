EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:36, 02 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh students win silver and bronze at EGEO

    None
    None
    BELGRADE. KAZINFORM Serbia announced the online geography tournament as part of the European Geography Olympiad (EGEO), previously known as the Balkan Geography Olympiad, Daryn press service reports.

    It for the first time ever was held online on August 21-29. It brought together 14 countries of the world such as Russia, Belarus, Poland, Estonia, Kazakhstan, etc. 76 pupils attended it at large.

    Kazakh students won one silver and one bronze medals following the results of the Olympiad.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Education Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!