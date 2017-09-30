Kazakh super heavyweight Dychko shines in professional debut

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani super heavyweight Ivan Dychko won his debut professional fight, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Dychko knocked out American Aubur Wright in the first round in Dallas. This was the second defeat for the 34-year-old boxer from Virginia.







Dychko's trainer Derik Santos-Rosario took to his Instagram account to thank all those people who supported the Kazakh super heavyweight in his professional debut.



"Thanks to all who support the DSboxing family. First round TKO.." he wrote.