TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    16:36, 24 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Supreme Court Chairman meets Uzbek colleague

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Mami met with his Uzbek counterpart Kozimjan Kamilov on the sidelines of the upcoming XII session of SCO Supreme Courts' Chairmen in Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

    During the meeting, Kairat Mami and Kozimjan Kamilov briefed each other on the ongoing reforms in court and legal spheres of the two countries as well as the reforms aimed at democratization of court systems and strengthening of legality.



    Wrapping up the meeting, the sides inked the memorandum on cooperation between the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Supreme Court of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

    The document was signed to establish the legal basis for cooperation and mutual understanding between the supreme bodies of judicial authority of the two countries and aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of efforts ensuring the rule of law.

    As per the memorandum, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will implement the projects on ensuring protection of human rights and freedoms, strengthening of judicial independence, administration of justice, access to justice and more.

    Also, the sides will organize joint sessions, workshops, roundtables, seminars and conferences for in-service education of judicial personnel.





    Courts Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Law and justice
