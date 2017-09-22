Kazakh Supreme Court hosts World Bank delegation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Bank Group delegation led by Senior Public Sector Management Specialist at the World Bank Waleed Malik was hosted by the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the court's press service.

Nurserik Sharipov, head of the Courts Maintenance Department under the Supreme Court, greeted members of the delegation.



During the meeting, the sides discussed further implementation of the project "Institutional strengthening of justice sector" aimed at increasing effectiveness, transparency and access to justice. For instances, the project encompasses introduction of new IT technologies at courts and development of the Academy of Justice.







After the meeting, the Supreme Court did a presentation of its Situation Center for the World Bank delegation. The center enables to monitor judicial statistics, direct contempt whether judicial proceedings are timely in real-time mode.











