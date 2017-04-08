Kazakh, Swedish diplomats exchanged congratulations on 25th jubilee of diplomatic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On April 7, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko met with Swedish Ambassador to Kazakhstan Christian Kamill in Astana on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Sweden.

The sides praised high level of development of the Kazakh-Swedish cooperation and confirmed mutual adherence of Astana and Stockholm to its further all-round strengthening and expansion.



As it was noted in the Communiqué of the Kazakh foreign Office, the official visit of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Sweden in 2004 as well as exchange of visits of the two countries' FMs in 2013 became a milestone event on the way towards expansion of bilateral cooperation.



Sweden is the second largest Northern European partner of Kazakhstan directly investing in our economy and commodity turnover. Special attention is given to the cooperation in science and innovations.



The level of the Kazakh-Swedish cooperation reached in 25 years opens new prospects for further strengthening of the political dialogue and interaction between business communities and citizens of the two countries.



At the end of the meeting, R.Vassilenko and C.Kamill exchanged congratulation messages of the two countries' foreign ministers - Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Margot Wallström - on the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations.