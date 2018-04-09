EN
    Kazakh swimmer bags silver in Malaga

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first day of the Open Swimming Championship of Spain was successful for the national team of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the country's National Olympic Committee.

    On the first day of the international tournament held in Malaga, Kazakh swimmer Adilbek Mussin won a silver medal by finishing in 0:24.00 in the 50m butterfly race.

    It is worth mentioning that here the Kazakh athletes are also preparing for the 18th Asian Games to be hosted by Indonesia.

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
