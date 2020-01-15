Kazakh swimmer Balandin wins 2nd bronze in Shenzhen

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani swimmer Dmitriy Balandin hauled his second bronze at the FINA Champions Swim Series 2020 in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

Balandin scooped bronze in Men 200m Breaststroke clocking the distance in 2:13.58.

Arno Kamminga from the Netherlands won gold completing the distance in 2:09.00. German Marco Koch settled for silver (2:09.81).

The total prize fund of the tournament totals $1.2 million.

Swimmers will travel to the Chinese capital Beijing for the second stage of the Champions Swim Series on January 18-19.

Earlier it was reported that Balandin clinched bronze in Men 100m Breaststroke event at the Champions Swim Series on January 14.