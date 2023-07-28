EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:06, 28 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh swimmer eases into World Aquatics Championships semis, breaks national record

    None
    Фото: olympic.kz
    FUKUOKA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s swimmer Adilbek Mussin clocked 51.68 seconds in the men’s 100 m butterfly at the now-running Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships, Kazinform learnt from Olympic. kz.

    Mussin finished 14th and propelled to the semifinals breaking the national record. Only a centisecond separates him from achieving the class A qualifying standards to automatically qualify for the Olympic Games ahead.

    Besides, Diana Taszhanova set a new record of Kazakhstan in the women’s 800 m freestyle established in 1983. She clocked 8:51.46 seconds to rank 30th.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Swimming Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!