Kazakh swimmer Mussin claims bronze at World University Games

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Swimmer Adilbek Mussin captured bronze for Kazakhstan in the 100m butterfly race at the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Mussin clocked the distance in 52.03 secs behind two swimmers from Poland.

Eight athletes fought for medals in the 100m butterfly final in Chengdu.

The Kazakhstani swimmer propelled to the final of the event after finishing the 100m distance in 52.34 secs in the preliminary round.

It bears to remind that Team Kazakhstan has already collected 20 medals at the FISU World University Games in China, including 11 bronze medals. China dominates the overall medal tally with 150 medals, including 82 gold. Coming in second is Japan with 75 medals. It is followed by South Korea with 50 medals.