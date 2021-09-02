Kazakh swimmer progresses to Tokyo Paralympics final

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani para swimmer Zulfiya Gabidullina competed in the women’s 50 m freestyle (S4) at the now-running Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, the official website of the Games reads.

Gabidullina clocked 44.57 seconds to progress to the final. The final race will be held at 16:38 local time.

As earlier reported, Zullfiya Gabidullina won the gold medal at the Rio 2016 Paralympics in Brazil and 2018 Asian Para Games in the women’s 100m freestyle.

Kazakhstani para-athletes have so far won a total of four medals, including gold in powerlifting and three silver medals in judo. Besides, Kazakhstani swimmer Nurdaulet Zhumagali won the bronze medal.

It is noteworthy that Kazakhstan broke the historic record for medal at the Paralympic Games. In 2016 in Rio de Janeiro Kazakhstan para-athletes won two medals in total: one gold and one silver.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021.

Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes in seven sports at the event.