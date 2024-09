Kazakh swimmer Amir Muratbekov advanced to the Men’s 100 m Backstroke SB 11 finals at the ongoing Summer Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.

Photo credit: Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry

He clocked 1:21.66 in the Men’s 100 m Backstroke SB 11 Heats to progress to the finals.

The finals are slated for 09:00 pm. Astana time.