Kazakh swimmer sets new record

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the FINA World Championships in Budapest, swimmer Adil Kaskabay has set a new Kazakhstan record. He managed to break the 50-second threshold in 100 m crawl, the press service of the Water Sports Federation of Kazakhstan reports.

Adil improved his previous result (50.10) seconds and completed the distance in 49.81 seconds.

"Adil's result today is a historical step for Kazakhstan's crawl. For a very long time, the 50 seconds threshold was unapproachable to us and we seemed to be stuck, - says the head coach of the swimming team Oleg Vagizov. "But Adil broke this barrier and I believe that our crawl swimmers will now swim faster. We selected seven juniors to prepare for the World Championships with Dmitry Balandin. The results of the training and the work of our complex scientific group (CSG) are apparent, we now see the team working on a new, higher level."

CSG was established in 2013 jointly by the Ministry of Culture and Sports and the Water Sports Federation.