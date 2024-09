Kazakhstan swimmer Siyazbek Daliyev progressed to the men’s 50m butterfly stroke S5 finals at the Summer Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.

He clocked 36.42 seconds in the men’s 50m butterfly S5 heats.

The finals are set to begin at 08:52 pm. Astana time.

Earlier another Kazakh para swimmer Nurdaulet Zhumagali took home silver.