Kazakh swimmer Yeldar Shekerbek claims OCEANMAN SPAIN 2024 gold

Kazakhstani Yeldar Shekerbek claimed gold medal at the OCEANMAN COSTA AZAHAR SPAIN 2024 open water swimming event held near the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean Sea, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Kazakh swimmer showed impressive result in men’s 10km in Masters 20-29 category.

Those competing in the event were the athletes from Mexico, Australia, Great Britain, Spain, Italy, Macedonia, France, Egypt, Poland and another 30 countries.

Yeldar Shekerbek is a law student at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. He is a reigning champion of Kazakhstan in men’s 2.5km and 10km swimming, all-around champion of Asia in men’s 5km swimming, world champion in 3*500m relay. In December 2023, he won a gold medal at the OCEANMAN WORLD FINAL 2023 in Phuket, Thailand.