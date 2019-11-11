Kazakh-Swiss duo loses in ITF tournament final

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Ann Danilina and her doubles partner Conny Perrin have lost in the final of the ITF tournament in Chile, Kazinform has learnt from itftennis.com.

Top-seeded American Hayley Carter and Brazilian Luisa Stefani defeated the Kazakh-Swiss tandem 5-7, 6-3 [10-6] to claim the title of the tournament.

Recall that in the semifinal Danilina and Perrin stunned Katharina Gerlach of Germany and Melanie Stokke of Norway.