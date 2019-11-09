EN
    11:00, 09 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh-Swiss duo propels into ITF tournament final

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Anna Danilina and Swiss Conny Perrin have advanced to the doubles final of the ITF tournament in Chile, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh-Swiss duo seeded third at the tournament stunned Katharina Gerlach of Germany and Melanie Stokke of Norway in the semifinal match 6-1, 7-5.

    In the final they will face top-seeded American Hayley Carter and Brazilian Luisa Stefani.

    The prize fund of the tournament totals $60,000.

