Kazakh, Swiss Parliament Speakers debate coop issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin and Speaker of the National Council of the Federal Assembly of Switzerland Andreas Aebi, who is in Kazkahstan on his first official visit, spoke of the strengthening of cooperation between the Parliaments of the two States, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh lower chamber.

The meeting discussed the perspective areas of joint work of Kazakh and Swiss parliamentarians.

Noting that Switzerland is an important political and trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan in Europe, the Majilis Chairman underlined that the Kazakh leadership pays great attention to enhancing interaction with Switzerland.

In his words, the first official visit of Speaker of the National Council of the Federal Assembly of Switzerland Andreas Aebi is of importat historic significance for bilateral relations.

Having familiarized Mr. Andreas Aebi with the work of Majilis deputies, Nigmatulin highlighted the work including law making, political system reforming, and civil society development ongoing in Kazakhstan at the initiative of Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In his turn, Andreas Aebi highly commended the pace of development of Kazakhstan, noting that the country is a leader in Central Asia. The parliamentarian pointed out that Switzerland as a country with established democracy pays great importance to the issues of democracy promotion.

At the meeting, Nigmatulin noted that this year the Central Asian countries mark their 30th independence anniversary, highlighting the active interaction of the region’s countries including on the issues of regional security and stability.

Speaking of the situation in Afghanistan, the Kazakh Majilis Speaker said that the international parliamentary community needs to assist in national reconciliation in the country.