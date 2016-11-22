Kazakh synchronized swimmers haul 5 bronze medals in Tokyo

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Young synchronized swimmers from Karaganda have had a successful start at the 10th Asian Swimming Championships in Tokyo, Kazinform has learnt from the Karaganda regional department of Physical Culture and Sport.

"Our team hauled five bronze medals at the 10th Asian Swimming Championships in Tokyo. Team Kazakhstan was third in the overall standings. Given that Japan and China are ranked second and third in the world after Russia, it can safely be said that our synchronized swimmers and their coach Zhanna Demchenko want to become one of the world's top 10 synchronized swimming teams," the department said in a statement.



Of the team only Nemich sisters participated in high-profile synchronized swimming competitions, the rest of the team made their debut in Tokyo.



The Kazakh team earned bronze in the Technical Routine Final, the Highlight Routine Final, the Free Routine Final and the Free Combination Final.

Alexandra and Yekaterina Nemich also claimed bronze in the Duet Technical Routine Final.



"Five bronze medals is the result that demonstrates that the Kazakhstani school of synchronized swimming is developing steadily," the statement reads.







