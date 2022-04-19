Kazakh Syzdykov hauls gold at Asian Wrestling Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan won its first gold at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Mongolia, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Alimkhan Syzgykov of Kazakhstan defeated Kim Min-seok of South Korea in the 130kg final bout.

Earlier he beat Kyrgyz and Japanese wrestlers.

Notably, the Kazakh team has already won five medals, including one gold, three silver, and one bronze, at the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships.