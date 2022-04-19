EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:54, 19 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Syzdykov hauls gold at Asian Wrestling Championships

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan won its first gold at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Mongolia, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    Alimkhan Syzgykov of Kazakhstan defeated Kim Min-seok of South Korea in the 130kg final bout.

    Earlier he beat Kyrgyz and Japanese wrestlers.

    Notably, the Kazakh team has already won five medals, including one gold, three silver, and one bronze, at the 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships.


    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!