EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:47, 22 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh table tennis players to kick off Tokyo Olympics campaign

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Table tennis players Anastassiya Lavrova and Kirill Gerasimenko are expected to represent Kazakhstan at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    65 male and 70 female table tennis players are set to fight for medals in the table tennis singles’ events.

    Kazakhstan’s Anastassiya Lavrova will face Maria Xiao of Spain placed 72nd in the ITTF ranking in the women’s singles round 1 on July 24.

    As for Gerasimenko, he will kicked his Tokyo Olympics campaign in the round 2 against the winner of the first-round encounter between Czech Lubomir Jancarik and Saudi Arabian Ali Alkhadrawi.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tokyo Olympics
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!