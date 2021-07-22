Kazakh table tennis players to kick off Tokyo Olympics campaign

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Table tennis players Anastassiya Lavrova and Kirill Gerasimenko are expected to represent Kazakhstan at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

65 male and 70 female table tennis players are set to fight for medals in the table tennis singles’ events.

Kazakhstan’s Anastassiya Lavrova will face Maria Xiao of Spain placed 72nd in the ITTF ranking in the women’s singles round 1 on July 24.

As for Gerasimenko, he will kicked his Tokyo Olympics campaign in the round 2 against the winner of the first-round encounter between Czech Lubomir Jancarik and Saudi Arabian Ali Alkhadrawi.