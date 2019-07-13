Kazakh taekwondo athlete wins silver in Naples

NAPLES. KAZINFORM – Kazakh taekwondo athlete Smaiyl Duisebai clinched silver at the 2019 Universiade in Naples, Italy, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

In the Men’s 87kg weight class Duisebai stunned Mexican athlete 11:5. However, the Kazakhstani lost to Korean taekwondo practitioner 5:7 in the final bout and was unable to haul gold.

Team Kazakhstan collected seven medals at the 2019 University Games. Judoka Galymzhan Kyrykbai won gold. Silver went to gymnasts Milad Karimi, Nariman Kurbanov, track-and-field athlete Mikhail Litvin, shooter Zoya Kravchenko and taekwondo practitioner Smaiyl Duisebai. Kazakhstan also took home bronze in skeet shooting.