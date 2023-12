ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's taekwondo players won three medals at the 3rd WT President's Cup - G2 tournament in Iran, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

Samat Temirkhan (U54 kg) claimed a bronze medal, while Smayil Duissebay (U87 kg) struck silver.



In women's U73 kg weight division, Cansel Deniz came in third on the podium.