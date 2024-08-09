Kazakh taekwondoka advances to 1/8 finals at Olympic Games 2024

Kazakhstani taekwondoka Batyrkhan Toleugali beat 2:1 Ismaël Coulibaly of Mali in the men's 80kg qualification contest at the Summer Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

Batyrkhan won the first round with a score of 5:4. Coulibaly won the second round by technical superiority 1:1, while the Kazakh taekwondoka won the third.

The win propelled Batyrkhan to the 1/8 finals of the Olympic Games.

Next Batyrkhan Toleugali will face two-time world champion from Italy Simone Alessio.