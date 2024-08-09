Kazakh taekwondoka Batyrkhan Toleugali upset in men’s 80kg Round of 16 at Olympic Games

Kazakh taekwondo practitioner Batyrkhan Toleugali failed to propel to the men’s 80kg taekwondo quarterfinals at the now-running 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstani athlete was stunned by two time-world champion Simone Alessio of Italy in the men’s 80kg Round of 16 clash with a score of 6-0 in the first round and 3-1 and in the second one.

Simone Alessio advanced to the men’s 80kg quarterfinals. In case the Italian reaches the final, Batyrkhan Toleugali will have a chance to fight for third place in the repechage round.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstani athletes have hauled seven medals so far. Kazakhstani judoka Yeldos Smetov took home gold. Artistic gymnast Nariman Kurbanov, Greco-Roman wrestler Demeu Zhadrayev and boxer Nurbek Oralbay earned silver medal2024s. Air rifle shooters Islam Satpayev and Alexandra Le, judoka Gusman Kyrgzybayev as well as boxer Nazym Kyzaibay captured bronze.

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are set to run from July 26 through August 11. The ongoing Games brought together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees. Team Kazakhstan is represented by 80 athletes in 25 sports.