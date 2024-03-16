Kazakh taekwondoka Batyrkhan Toleugali wins 2024 Paris Games quota

Kazakh taekwondoka Batyrkhan Toleugali secured his 2024 Paris Olympic Games quota at the 2024 World Taekwondo Asian Qualification Tournament in Tai'an, China, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Tourism and Sport.

17-year-old Toleugali secured his berth after defeating Saudi Arabian fighter Ali Mabrouk al-Mabrouk 2:0 in men’s 80kg.

Earlier, Toleugali won over Indian athlete Akshay Hooda 2:0.

Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism and Sport

Three other members of the national team Samirkhon Ababakirov (58kg), Mariya Sevostyanova (57kg), and Rio and Tokyo Games participant Zhansel Deniz (+67kg) will compete for the Olympic Games quotas today.