    15:12, 11 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh taekwondoka earns gold in Luxembourg

    Photo credit: National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Member of the Kazakhstan national taekwondo team Samirhon Ababakirov claimed gold at the international G1 tournament in Luxembourg, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The Kazakhstani athlete won the competition in the weight class of 63 kilograms. This event marked his inaugural appearance following the Asian Men's Qualification for Olympic Games.

    Ababakirov qualified for the Olympic Games at 58 kg.

