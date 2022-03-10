Kazakh taekwondokas claim 3 medals at tournament in Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The International Taekwando Tournament Fajr Open wrapped up in Iran. Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Federation.

On the final day of the tournament, Kazakhstani Nurlan Myrzabayev won bronze in the weight category up to 80kg.

Earlier Kazakhstani female taekwondo players Zhansel Denis (73kg) and Amina Nurgazykyzy (62kg) took second and third places, respectively. Notably, the Kazakh team was third.