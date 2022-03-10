EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:14, 10 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh taekwondokas claim 3 medals at tournament in Iran

    None
    None
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The International Taekwando Tournament Fajr Open wrapped up in Iran. Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Federation.

    On the final day of the tournament, Kazakhstani Nurlan Myrzabayev won bronze in the weight category up to 80kg.

    Earlier Kazakhstani female taekwondo players Zhansel Denis (73kg) and Amina Nurgazykyzy (62kg) took second and third places, respectively. Notably, the Kazakh team was third.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Iran
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!