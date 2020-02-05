Kazakh taekwondokas scoop 5 more medals in Turkey

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani taekwondo practitioners claimed five more medals at the Turkish Open 2020 G1 in Istanbul, Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Bagzhan Kanat and Ilyas Zharylgassypov won gold in the Men’s 48 kg weight category.

Abdurakhman Maripov (73kg), Zhaniya Amirkhan (52kg) and Kamila Aimukasheva (49kg) hauled silver medals each.

Nurriza Turarova settled for bronze in Women’s 68 kg weight class.