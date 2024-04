The Kazakh men’s taekwondo team took third place in the overall standings at the Spanish Open G1 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

Azret Dyuissenbek and Nurlan Myrzabayev secured gold in the men’s 54 kg and 87 kg weight categories respectively.

Abdurakhmon Maripov took silver in the men’s 74 kg final bout, while Zhavovirkhon Islamov hauled bronze in the 58 kg finals.