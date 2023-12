Kazakh taekwondokas win 2 bronze medals at Asian Championship

AMMAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh taekwondokas grabbed two more bronze medals at the 10th Asian Youth Championship being held in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform learnt from Olympic.kz.

Nurbek Gazez (48kg) and Abdurakhman Maripov (73) rank third in the overall standing.

385 athletes from 28 countries gathered in Amman for the event. Kazakhstan is represented by 20 athletes.

Earlier, Balnur Spabek (52kg) and Nurissa Turarova (68kg) won two bronze medals for the Kazakh team.