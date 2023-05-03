EN
    12:10, 03 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, Tajik businessmen sign contracts worth $1bln300mln in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh, Tajik businessmen plan to sign contracts worth 2 billion US dollars. Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin said it at the Kazakh-Tajik Business Forum in Astana today.

    «In the first half of the Kazakh-Tajik Business Forum, our businessmen signed contracts amounting to 1 billion 300 million US dollars. During the second half of the event, they will enter into contracts worth 2 billion US dollars,» said Serik Zhumangarin answering journalists’ questions on the sidelines of the forum.

    He said this is one of the most fruitful business forums held in recent time.


