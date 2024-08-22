Relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are developing upward in almost all areas, says Tokayev

Presidents of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon held talks in a narrow composition, Akorda reports.

During the talks, Kazakh leader Tokayev highlighted that he attaches great attention to regular meetings at a high level, that offer a solid foundation for greater Kazakh-Tajik multifaceted partnership.

Photo: Akorda

Relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are developing upward in almost all areas. Our countries are trusted allies, stated Tokayev, urging to move forward. ‘The goal of the visit is to give a serious impetus to the development of our cooperation. Today, the Treaty on Allied Relations is to be signed, which is of historical importance. So, I believe that a meaningful exchange of views on all the issues of interest is ahead of us, said Tokayev.

Photo: Akorda

In turn, Emomali Rahmon commended the bilateral cooperation and expressed intention to further deepen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

Welcoming the Kazakh leader, Rahmon expressed confidence that the outcomes of the visit are set to give a new impetus to the relations between the countries.

Both countries are enjoying dynamic relations in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian dimensions as well as in the security area, stressed the Tajik President, adding that he is ready for discussions on the state and prospects of cooperation between the countries as well as international and regional issues.

The talks focused on issues regarding trade and economic, transit and transport, energy, cultural and humanitarian cooperation as well as interaction in the field of digitalization, agriculture and water resources.

In addition, prospects for implementing breakthrough investment projects set to become new growth points of Kazakh and Tajik economies were considered.