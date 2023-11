ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon visited the Grand Mosque of Astana, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan Nauryzbay Kazhy Taganuly recited surahs from the Quran and wished prosperity and wellbeing to the two countries’ peoples.

The two leaders surveyed the Astana Grand Mosque.