EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:09, 28 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, Tajik presidents discuss bilateral coop

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone talk with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

    The sides discussed the current situation and the prospects of the bilateral cooperation. The heads of state expressed satisfaction over consistent development of the multilateral interaction between Astana and Dushanbe.

    The conversation was initiated by the Tajik side.

    Tags:
    Tajikistan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!