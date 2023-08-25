Kazakh, Tajik Presidents hold talks in expanded format

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Leader noted the successful realization of the Declaration on allied cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan signed during the May visit of Emomali Rahmon, Kazinform cites Akorda.

According to the Kazakh Head of State, in H1 2023, trade turnover between the countries rose to $500mln, with the volume of mutual trade is set to be increased to $2bn.

He stressed that for Kazakhstan friendly relations with Tajikistan are very important.

«Special warmth is felt for the brotherly Tajik people on the Kazakh land. Kazakhstanis are keen on to know modern Tajikistan better, the rich culture of the Tajik people deeper. Therefore, your modern initiative to hold such large-scale events found a positive response from the citizens and guests of Kazakhstan. It is symbolic that such a remarkable event takes place in the year of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our countries,» said the President.

The President noted the dynamic development of bilateral relations in all spheres, including interaction in the water and energy complex.

«We thank you and the Tajik side for the timely punctual decisions related to the fulfilment of the obligations in the water and energy sphere, in particular supplies of water and energy to Kazakhstan. For its part, Kazakhstan fulfills all its commitments we agreed during your visit,» said Tokayev.

The President of Tajikistan also commended the state of bilateral cooperation.

«We appreciate the attention and support for organizing and holding the Days of Culture of Tajikistan and the exhibition-fair of products of agricultural and industrial sectors of our country in Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent. We see these events as another manifestation of steady development of Tajik-Kazakh relations, strategic partnership and alliance. It is symbolic that they are held in the year of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. It is encouraging that interaction between our countries today is marked by high-level mutual understanding, mutual respect, and trust. Their further expansion remains an unconditional priority for Tajikistan’s foreign policy,» said Rahmon.

During the talks, the prospects for further interaction in trade and economic, transport and logistics, energy, agricultural, financial, and cultural and humanitarian spheres were discussed.