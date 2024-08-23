EN
    15:05, 23 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh, Tajik presidents visit agricultural exhibition in Dushanbe

    Kazakh, Tajik presidents visit agricultural exhibition in Dushanbe
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon - visited an exhibition of agricultural products and national cuisine in Dushanbe, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    The exhibition features agricultural products as well as melons and gourds, fruits and vegetables.

    The heads of state were also offered to taste national dishes, including various types of plov cooked by the best chefs, as well as bread and bakery products.

